Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:33 AM

9522 Carlow Lane

9522 Carlow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9522 Carlow Lane, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming home looking for its next tenants, come see this one before its gone!! Situated on a lot large enough for all of your outdoor activities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9522 Carlow Lane have any available units?
9522 Carlow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
Is 9522 Carlow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9522 Carlow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 Carlow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9522 Carlow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 9522 Carlow Lane offer parking?
No, 9522 Carlow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9522 Carlow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9522 Carlow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 Carlow Lane have a pool?
No, 9522 Carlow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9522 Carlow Lane have accessible units?
No, 9522 Carlow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 Carlow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9522 Carlow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9522 Carlow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9522 Carlow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

