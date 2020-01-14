All apartments in La Marque
La Marque, TX
431 Westward Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:30 PM

431 Westward Avenue

431 Westward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

431 Westward Avenue, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful LaMarque Bungalow - Home did NOT flood. Come and be amazed by this charming 3/bed 2/bath home just minutes from I-45. Home boasts spacious bedrooms and living room with beautiful new flooring throughout. All windows have new blinds. LOTS of updates throughout the house including Fresh paint and new flooring, New light fixtures and granite countertops. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. LOTS of countertop space and TONS of cabinets. New appliances. Huge backyard for children to play or just entertain few guests. No HOA. Come and visit your remodeled home today before it's gone!

(RLNE4610779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Westward Avenue have any available units?
431 Westward Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 431 Westward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
431 Westward Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Westward Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Westward Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 431 Westward Avenue offer parking?
No, 431 Westward Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 431 Westward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Westward Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Westward Avenue have a pool?
No, 431 Westward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 431 Westward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 431 Westward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Westward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Westward Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Westward Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Westward Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

