431 Westward Avenue

Beautiful LaMarque Bungalow - Home did NOT flood. Come and be amazed by this charming 3/bed 2/bath home just minutes from I-45. Home boasts spacious bedrooms and living room with beautiful new flooring throughout. All windows have new blinds. LOTS of updates throughout the house including Fresh paint and new flooring, New light fixtures and granite countertops. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. LOTS of countertop space and TONS of cabinets. New appliances. Huge backyard for children to play or just entertain few guests. No HOA. Come and visit your remodeled home today before it's gone!



