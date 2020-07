Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

Very classy updated 3 bedroom - 1.5 bath in La Marque FOR LEASE!! Granite kitchen tops, new gas range/oven, fresh paint, new ceiling fans, new vinyl plank flooring, new wood flooring, ... and priced to lease! This is a great home for a great price. Check out the competition and you'll see what I mean. Call listing agent for a showing today!