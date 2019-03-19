323 Elaine St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning courtyard extra storage

Solid spacious 3 bedroom - 1 bath in nice neighborhood in La Marque FOR LEASE.. Original solid hardwood floors, fresh paint, detached 1 car garage with extra storage area, nice little courtyard breezeway area between home and garage, big back yard, fenced, back driveway access. This is a great home, great area of La Marque, for a great price. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $10/mo gets your air filters delivered to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! Ask how to qualify for NO SECURITY DEPOSIT.