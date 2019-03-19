All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 323 Elaine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
323 Elaine St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

323 Elaine St

323 Elaine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

323 Elaine, La Marque, TX 77568
Rosewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
pet friendly
Solid spacious 3 bedroom - 1 bath in nice neighborhood in La Marque FOR LEASE.. Original solid hardwood floors, fresh paint, detached 1 car garage with extra storage area, nice little courtyard breezeway area between home and garage, big back yard, fenced, back driveway access. This is a great home, great area of La Marque, for a great price. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $10/mo gets your air filters delivered to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! Ask how to qualify for NO SECURITY DEPOSIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Elaine St have any available units?
323 Elaine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 323 Elaine St have?
Some of 323 Elaine St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Elaine St currently offering any rent specials?
323 Elaine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Elaine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 Elaine St is pet friendly.
Does 323 Elaine St offer parking?
Yes, 323 Elaine St offers parking.
Does 323 Elaine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Elaine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Elaine St have a pool?
No, 323 Elaine St does not have a pool.
Does 323 Elaine St have accessible units?
No, 323 Elaine St does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Elaine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Elaine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Elaine St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 323 Elaine St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College