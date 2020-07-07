All apartments in La Marque
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
2015 Bayou Rd
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:19 AM

2015 Bayou Rd

2015 Bayou Road · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Bayou Road, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION, JUST REMODELED, MOVE IN READY! - Beautiful just remodeled 4/2 house with more than 2000 sqft of space in La Marque, TX. Conveniently located features granite countertops in kitchen and baths, S. steel appliances, new water heater, new paint, beautiful backyard. Open living area with a lot of space for family get together. Close to I45 freeway, shopping malls and the beach!

Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company

Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.com/listings

APPLICATION FEE $45 FOR EACH PERSON 18 AND OLDER, NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 5 YEARS, NO CRIMINAL IN THE LAST 10 YEARS, COMBINED INCOME OF AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT. NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE OF $250-$350 DEPENDING ON SIZE. ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT MAY BE REQUIRED BASED ON THE SCREENING RESULTS.

(RLNE4991833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Bayou Rd have any available units?
2015 Bayou Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 2015 Bayou Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Bayou Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Bayou Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Bayou Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Bayou Rd offer parking?
No, 2015 Bayou Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Bayou Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Bayou Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Bayou Rd have a pool?
No, 2015 Bayou Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Bayou Rd have accessible units?
No, 2015 Bayou Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Bayou Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Bayou Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Bayou Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Bayou Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

