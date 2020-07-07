2015 Bayou Rd

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION, JUST REMODELED, MOVE IN READY! - Beautiful just remodeled 4/2 house with more than 2000 sqft of space in La Marque, TX. Conveniently located features granite countertops in kitchen and baths, S. steel appliances, new water heater, new paint, beautiful backyard. Open living area with a lot of space for family get together. Close to I45 freeway, shopping malls and the beach!



Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company



Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.com/listings



APPLICATION FEE $45 FOR EACH PERSON 18 AND OLDER, NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 5 YEARS, NO CRIMINAL IN THE LAST 10 YEARS, COMBINED INCOME OF AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT. NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE OF $250-$350 DEPENDING ON SIZE. ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT MAY BE REQUIRED BASED ON THE SCREENING RESULTS.



