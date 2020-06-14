226 Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Jersey Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
78 Units Available
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1439 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Cypress, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
52 Units Available
The Trails at Corinthian Creek
8655 Jones Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1461 sqft
This fantastic community is near the parks and schools. Apartments offer features such as vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and lots of storage. On-site fitness center and pool with a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
ARIUM Towne Lake
17807 Lakecrest View Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units close to Kroger Marketplace. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Community features boast a pool with hot tub, grilling area and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Carrington Park at Huffmeister
14600 Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1491 sqft
Just minutes to 290 and Tomball Parkway for easy commuting and shopping. In-unit laundry with private patio or balcony and AC system. Community amenities include a pool, outdoor pool, fitness center and computer lounge.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1158 sqft
No-hassle commute with instant access to the Metros Cypress Station. Convenient built-in shopping, coffee bar, fitness center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly units with private balcony or patio and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
12 Units Available
Windsor Cypress
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
In-unit laundry, built-in book shelves and oval garden tubs in every unit. Pet-friendly, with an outdoor pool with hot tub, fire pit and internet cafe on site. Close to freeways 290 and 249.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1491 sqft
Enjoy easy access to Highway 249 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Pet-friendly units with chef's kitchen, modern appliances and hardwood floors. Many community features such as a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Regency at Park
11300 Regency Green Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
971 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring cherry-finished cabinets and walk-in closets. Amenities include coffee bar, fitness center, pool, heated spa and pet-friendly courtyard. Located near highways 249 and 290 and the sought after Cy-Fair School district.
Results within 1 mile of Jersey Village
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1088 sqft
Resort-style pool with woven lounge chairs. On-site laundry, maintenance, and courtesy officer. Huge walk-in closets, plus outdoor storage attached to patio/balcony in every home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
43 Units Available
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Beautiful complex situated on West Road just minutes from great food and entertainment and easy access to Willowbrook Mall. Resort-style pool, massage salon, movie theater and putting green on premises.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1169 sqft
Located on Beltway 8 near HWY 290 for easy access to all of Houston. Modern apartments with granite countertops, cozy fireplaces and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym and beautiful pool.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1397 sqft
With Highway 290 to the east at the end of West Road, these home-style apartments feature fully furnished kitchens with in-laid cabinets and granite countertops, living room, dining room, and patio/balcony. Nearly all-inclusive community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Tiburon
8989 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1427 sqft
Resort-style pool with sun shelf and conversation nooks. Airy homes with spacious living areas. Half a mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
25 Units Available
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1453 sqft
Off Beltway 8 in north Houston, this community puts residents close to the best Houston has to offer. One, two, and three bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
ARIUM Crossroads is a stylish choice, with classically decorated apartments, crown molding and marble countertops. Take a dip in the unique, two-sided outdoor pool before visiting the mirrored fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1337 sqft
Situated in a quiet and laid-back area with easy access to NW Freeways HOV. Gorgeous modern apartments with full-size W/D in unit, huge patio/balconies and black GE appliances packages. Recently renovated with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated January 18 at 12:23am
Contact for Availability
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1331 sqft
Sophisticated interiors with garden-style tubs and crown molding. Poolside grill and tanning deck. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Jersey Village
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
Addicks - Park Ten
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1386 sqft
Wide open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Multi-level resort-style pool and hot tub. Walking paths, benches, and picnic tables set in mature landscaping. One mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
86 Units Available
The Point at Cypress Woods
11800 Grant Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
Just 30 miles from downtown Houston and close to Beltway 8. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplace. Residents have full use of pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
37 Units Available
Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1208 sqft
Luxurious touches like wood-style flooring, pendant lighting and crown molding. Grassy dog park with shaded benches. Resort-style pool and grill areas nestled amongst palm trees. Over a dozen fitness machines for cardio and strength, plus free weights.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Willowbrook
15 Units Available
Abbey at Willowbrook
8330 Willow Place Dr S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$913
919 sqft
Quiet Mills Run area just minutes from Willowbrook Mall and Tomball Pkwy. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community close to good schools.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
Willowbrook
10 Units Available
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1017 sqft
Impeccable finishes like faux wood flooring, crown molding. Spacious dog park. Gated community for peace of mind. Fast access to Willowbrook Mall and 249/Tomball Parkway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
38 Units Available
Inwood Grove
7302 Alabonson Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
959 sqft
A fantastic community close to area schools and parks. On-site fitness center, dry saunas, pools and picnic area. Pet-friendly. Homes offer a full-size washer and dryer, a patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
9 Units Available
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1181 sqft
Located by nearby Bear Creek Park and surrounded by beautiful waterways, including Timber Creek, these units offer an oasis in busy Houston. One, two, and three-bedroom units plus townhouses. On-site laundry, park, pool, and playground.
City Guide for Jersey Village, TX

Jersey Village was originally just a dairy farm. The main stock was in Jersey cattle so the area became known for the bovines as Jersey Village.

Jersey Village is a quiet community located in Harris County Texas. Not far from the big city life in Houston, it offers a small town atmosphere with the benefits of the a large metropolitan area not far away. Originally built in 1953, Jersey Village started out as a local dairy farm, was given up by the owner for development and soon became a working town, with a police and fire department. With a population of approximately 7,600 people, it is located on the eastern side of the state, close to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. The convenient location means you can enjoy all the best that Texas has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Jersey Village, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Jersey Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

