Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

5,260 SF. currently housing a medical and dental clinic. Two seperate reception areas, bathrooms, waiting rooms, and employee parking in rear. Available after March 31,2020. $6,575.00 per month. Modifications to space are availiable. Contact Ronnie Jasani at (409) 489-5200 for modifications and lease terms. Property cannot be shown before March 31st because of patient confidentiality. To be shown property by Century 21, contact Gerry Fesperman at (409) 384-3282.