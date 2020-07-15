All apartments in Iowa Park
Location

108 W Chestnut St, Iowa Park, TX 76367

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 108 W. Chestnut · Avail. Aug 1

$950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2052 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
108 W. Chestnut Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!!! BEAUTIFUL HOME ON CORNER LOT - Come view this FABULOUS 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home.
Beautiful Master Bathroom Suite with HUGE walk in closet!!
Incredible Master Bathroom Garden Tub!!
Master Bedroom has a cute sitting/dressing area
Has a beautiful fireplace in Den or could be a Formal Dining Area
Open area kitchen with dining nook
Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups
Laundry room has huge pantry

For more information please visit our website texasrenthouses.com OR call/text 940-841-6164

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3931398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 108 W. Chestnut have any available units?
108 W. Chestnut has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 W. Chestnut have?
Some of 108 W. Chestnut's amenities include w/d hookup, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 W. Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
108 W. Chestnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 W. Chestnut pet-friendly?
No, 108 W. Chestnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa Park.
Does 108 W. Chestnut offer parking?
No, 108 W. Chestnut does not offer parking.
Does 108 W. Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 W. Chestnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 W. Chestnut have a pool?
No, 108 W. Chestnut does not have a pool.
Does 108 W. Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 108 W. Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 108 W. Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 W. Chestnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 W. Chestnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 W. Chestnut does not have units with air conditioning.

