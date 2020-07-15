108 W. Chestnut Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!!! BEAUTIFUL HOME ON CORNER LOT - Come view this FABULOUS 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home. Beautiful Master Bathroom Suite with HUGE walk in closet!! Incredible Master Bathroom Garden Tub!! Master Bedroom has a cute sitting/dressing area Has a beautiful fireplace in Den or could be a Formal Dining Area Open area kitchen with dining nook Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups Laundry room has huge pantry
For more information please visit our website texasrenthouses.com OR call/text 940-841-6164
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3931398)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)