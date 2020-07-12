Apartment List
/
TX
/
huntsville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Huntsville, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Huntsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
The West Hill Apartments
149 Col Etheredge Blvd, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The West Hill Apartments in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1228 20th St
1228 20th St, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
1228 20th St Available 08/01/20 Two-Story-One Bedroom - Close to SHSU campus. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5769995)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2610 Chimney Rock
2610 Chimney Rock Road, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1272 sqft
2610 Chimney Rock Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom House - This brick house has lots of space in each bedroom and a large fenced back yard. Great for lounging or having a few friends over! 2 car garage keeps your car cool during our Texas summers.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1917 20th Street - 4
1917 20th Street, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Available for August 2020 move-in! This 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath unit, located in the beautiful Avenues area of Huntsville, has approx 1080 s/f of space. The property is very conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment....

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1019 12th Street
1019 12th Street, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
Downtown Loft - Private entrance and reserved parking. (RLNE3533479)

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2804 Lake Road - 1
2804 Lake Road, Huntsville, TX
Studio
$1,000
828 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an end-unit suite in a professional building. Conveniently located near major medical centers in Huntsville. Spacious waiting area + 2 offices + storage area; half-bath.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
105 Yegua - 107
105 Yegua Cir, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
All appliances included, pets on a case by case. This 3bdrm 3bath is a must see! Call Today to view this spacious unit. This 3 bedroom/3 bath duplex is conveniently located to SHSU, shopping, dining, and more.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
119 Louis Davis Dr B
119 Louis Davis Dr, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
2/1 house close to campus! - Property Id: 317481 Spacious and bright 2/1 house close to campus! Covered two car carport with bonus metal shed for storage. New wood-look luxury vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
1917 20th Street Unit 4
1917 20th St, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1080 sqft
Available for August 2020 move-in! This 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath unit, located in the beautiful Avenues area of Huntsville, has approx 1080 s/f of space. The property is very conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment....

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
119 Sara Ln
119 Sara Ln, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$51,000
1190 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom home near Downtown! - Property Id: 318001 This home is listed for sale! Building Amenities: • Cable Ready • A Yard • Near Parks and Trails • Off-Street Parking • Safe and Secure • Swimming Pool and
Results within 10 miles of Huntsville

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
39 Carolyn Street
39 Carolyn Street, Walker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
RENT TO OWN AND TO BE LEASED AT AS IS CONDITION! This 3 bedrooms and one bath home sits in a quiet wooded subdivision about 15 minutes north of Huntsville, with a shady porch, a storage shed and a 4 car carport surrounded by mature trees.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Huntsville, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Huntsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Huntsville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXAtascocita, TX
Tomball, TXJersey Village, TXDayton, TXHempstead, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Sam Houston State UniversityUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College