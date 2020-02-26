1527 Avenue N

Amenities
Great Location in the Avenues area of Huntsville! This updated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex is located on a corner lot in a very convenient location. Central HVA/C, 1-car carport, small fenced back yard area. Washer/Dryer connections. Fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher included.
Great rental in the Avenues available for immediate move in! This 2 bedroom/1 bath home offers beautiful original wood flooring, large living area, kitchen with appliances. This is a beautiful corner location convenient to shopping, dining, employment, and SHSU.