All apartments in Huntsville
Find more places like 1527 Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntsville, TX
/
1527 Avenue N
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1527 Avenue N

1527 Avenue N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntsville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1527 Avenue N, Huntsville, TX 77340

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great Location in the Avenues area of Huntsville! This updated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex is located on a corner lot in a very convenient location. Central HVA/C, 1-car carport, small fenced back yard area. Washer/Dryer connections. Fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher included.
Great rental in the Avenues available for immediate move in! This 2 bedroom/1 bath home offers beautiful original wood flooring, large living area, kitchen with appliances. This is a beautiful corner location convenient to shopping, dining, employment, and SHSU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Avenue N have any available units?
1527 Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, TX.
What amenities does 1527 Avenue N have?
Some of 1527 Avenue N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntsville.
Does 1527 Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 1527 Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Avenue N have a pool?
No, 1527 Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1527 Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1527 Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The West Hill Apartments
149 Col Etheredge Blvd
Huntsville, TX 77340

Similar Pages

Huntsville 3 BedroomsHuntsville Apartments with Parking
Huntsville Dog Friendly Apartments
Huntsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXAtascocita, TX
Tomball, TXJersey Village, TXDayton, TXHempstead, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Sam Houston State UniversityUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College