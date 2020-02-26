1527 Avenue N

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Great Location in the Avenues area of Huntsville! This updated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex is located on a corner lot in a very convenient location. Central HVA/C, 1-car carport, small fenced back yard area. Washer/Dryer connections. Fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher included.

