Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Expansive Hunters Creek Show stopper. This home features 4/5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a flex space and a HUGE Air Conditioned Texas Basement. Open first floor lay out makes this light and bright home the perfect place for entertaining. Appliances are all included. 3 car garage with gated entry and extra parking outside of garage. Large corner lot on a cul-de-sac, with a generous sized backyard. Immediate move in available.