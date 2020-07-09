Generation Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill dogs allowed garage internet access package receiving pet friendly cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments game room google fiber guest parking lobby online portal shuffle board trash valet

Our luxury apartments in Humble, TX have all you've been looking for in an upscale apartment home. Distinctive amenities for recreation and relaxation, apartment features that are sure to impress, and a dedicated staff all contribute to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, Humble ISD schools, dining and entertainment are all close at hand, and with quick access to the Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 59, you can take advantage of all the activities you could want. All this, and we are just a quick 20 minute drive to downtown Houston. Our Humble, TX apartments offer a business center, fitness center and resort-style pool with WiFi. You’ll never want to leave home! Lease this exceptional lifestyle today.