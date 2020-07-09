All apartments in Humble
Last updated July 8 2020 at 6:12 PM

Generation Grove

14807 Woodland Hills Dr · (832) 786-5530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14807 Woodland Hills Dr, Humble, TX 77396

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-9308 · Avail. now

$1,058

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 4-4301 · Avail. now

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 6-6108 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Generation Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
google fiber
guest parking
lobby
online portal
shuffle board
trash valet
Our luxury apartments in Humble, TX have all you've been looking for in an upscale apartment home. Distinctive amenities for recreation and relaxation, apartment features that are sure to impress, and a dedicated staff all contribute to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, Humble ISD schools, dining and entertainment are all close at hand, and with quick access to the Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 59, you can take advantage of all the activities you could want. All this, and we are just a quick 20 minute drive to downtown Houston. Our Humble, TX apartments offer a business center, fitness center and resort-style pool with WiFi. You’ll never want to leave home! Lease this exceptional lifestyle today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 1 bedroom, $200 2 bedroom, $300 3 bedroom with approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage. Garage lot. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Generation Grove have any available units?
Generation Grove has 3 units available starting at $1,058 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does Generation Grove have?
Some of Generation Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Generation Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Generation Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Generation Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Generation Grove is pet friendly.
Does Generation Grove offer parking?
Yes, Generation Grove offers parking.
Does Generation Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Generation Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Generation Grove have a pool?
Yes, Generation Grove has a pool.
Does Generation Grove have accessible units?
Yes, Generation Grove has accessible units.
Does Generation Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Generation Grove has units with dishwashers.

