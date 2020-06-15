493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR

Amenities
SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This spacious Horizon City home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large office, fitness room, game room, shuttered windows, extended granite kitchen counter, dual vanity, shower, and tub in master bath, refrigerated air, double-attached garage with extended carport, huge backyard with artificial turf, pergola, basketball court, and a covered patio. Located near the intersection of Eastlake Blvd and Darrington Rd, this home provides easy access to I10, Loop 375, and Fort Bliss.
(RLNE4934221)