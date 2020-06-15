All apartments in Horizon City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR

493 Horizon Heights Circle · (915) 591-4636
Location

493 Horizon Heights Circle, Horizon City, TX 79928
Horizon Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR · Avail. now

$1,799

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2249 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
gym
game room
parking
garage
SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This spacious Horizon City home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large office, fitness room, game room, shuttered windows, extended granite kitchen counter, dual vanity, shower, and tub in master bath, refrigerated air, double-attached garage with extended carport, huge backyard with artificial turf, pergola, basketball court, and a covered patio. Located near the intersection of Eastlake Blvd and Darrington Rd, this home provides easy access to I10, Loop 375, and Fort Bliss.

(RLNE4934221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR have any available units?
493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR have?
Some of 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR is pet friendly.
Does 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR offer parking?
Yes, 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR does offer parking.
Does 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR have a pool?
No, 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR does not have a pool.
Does 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR have accessible units?
No, 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR has units with air conditioning.
