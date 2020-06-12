/
3 bedroom apartments
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Horizon City, TX
Horizon Heights
493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR
493 Horizon Heights Circle, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2249 sqft
SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This spacious Horizon City home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large office, fitness room, game room, shuttered windows, extended granite kitchen counter, dual vanity, shower, and tub in master bath,
Rancho Desierto Bello
14608 DESIERTO LINDO AVE
14608 Desierto Lindo Avenue, Horizon City, TX
RECENTLY RENOVATED HORIZON CITY HOME - This competitively priced and recently renovated Horizon City home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area, dining area, new laminate flooring, a recently painted interior, dual vanity in
14283 Desert Bush
14283 Desert Bush Drive, Horizon City, TX
Beautiful modern home with refrigerated air - Spacious 4 bedroom , 2 full bath house located in Horizon. Plenty of space throughout, great kitchen and a good size master bedroom and bath.
14413 DESERT OCOTILLO Drive
14413 Desert Ocutillo Drive, Horizon City, TX
This fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready for immediate move in. A living area greets you upon entry and a large kitchen with an island and granite countertops is ideal for entertaining.
338 Emerald Acres Str
338 Emerald Acres Street, El Paso County, TX
Beautiful Horizon City Home! - Horizon City - East of El Paso a short commute to The Fountains Shopping, Ft Bliss Great use of space, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home includes a utility room close to all the bedrooms for easy access.
13443 Spyglass Hill Court
13443 Spyglass Hill Court, El Paso County, TX
Welcome home to this custom built masterpiece!. This home sits on two lots, featuring four incredibly spacious bedrooms w.
13582 Everingham
13582 Everingham Street, El Paso County, TX
Walk inside this well-maintained 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath home in Mission Ridge. Feel the cozy ambiance as you enter your home. The transitional layout and open concept of the living area will definitely peak your interest.
Americas
1416 Adolph Carson Place
1416 Adolph Carson Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1533 sqft
Public Remarks: Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Home that'll leave you breathless. Walk-in and feel the contemporary style of your new home. The simplicity and subtle design of the interior is sleek.
Montwood Heights
12512 Alicia Arzola
12512 Alicia Arzola Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1201 sqft
12512 Alicia Arzola Available 07/03/20 Eastside Rental in Wonderful Location - El Paso Eastside - Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, excellent home waiting just for you! This home has refrigerated AC, fans in bedrooms and more.
Ranchos del Sol
12297 Sitting Bull Drive
12297 Sitting Bull Drive, El Paso, TX
12297 Sitting Bull Drive Available 07/10/20 - This stunning and spacious single-story in the gated Ranchos Del Sol community is an entertainers delight. This 2,862 sq.ft.
14219 North Point
14219 North Point Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1420 sqft
14219 North Point Available 07/01/20 Home Sweet Home - Super cute and cozy place to call home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan and great design is available September 1st!!! Refrigerated A/C and wood floors.
2244 Azure Point. Ave
2244 Azure Point Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1715 sqft
2244 Azure Point. Ave Available 08/07/20 East El Paso 3 Bedroom REFRIG A/C Beauty! - Fall in love with the floor plan of this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath REFRIG A/C beauty. Great for any family or lifestyle w/ plenty of room for everyone.
Ranchos del Sol
1313 THUNDER BOLT Court
1313 Thunder Bolt Court, El Paso, TX
This home is conveniently located a walk a way from the park and quick access to freeway for quick commute. It includes stainless steel appliances and refrigerated air. Tile throughout. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs.
2001 Tim Foster Street
2001 Tim Foster Street, El Paso County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1104 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1! VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. This beautiful home is only a year old.
Americas
1524 KOLLIKER Drive
1524 Kolliker Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in great location near Americas High School. The home location will give quick access to Loop 375 via both Vista Del Sol or Pellicano. The home has ceramic tile throughout the home.
13685 Lartington Street
13685 Lartington, El Paso County, TX
Amazing two level home in Horizon City. Modern and stylish open concept with high ceilings. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, waterfall-countertop island and stainless steel appliances. Master down with large ensuite and huge shower.
10928 Donna Marie Drive
10928 Donna Marie Drive, Socorro, TX
3 Bedrooms
$987
2476 sqft
One story, single-family home, with evaporative air, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3 living rooms. This property is located near North Loop, Horizon Ave, Alameda This unit will be rented or sold as is or after some repairs.
13557 HARBOTTLE Street
13557 Harbottle St, El Paso County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1462 sqft
Ideal location, perfect layout and immaculate condition. This rental property has all the features you're looking while saving you a ton with its Energy Star 3.0 rating. Contact me for a private viewing today.
12572 wolf berry Drive
12572 Wolf Berry Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1979 sqft
Beautiful two level home in east El Paso. Two living areas and ample dining space. Corner kitchen with pantry closet, breakfast bar, and all appliances. Master down, and two bedrooms upstairs along with a jack-&-Jill, and the second living room.
Americas
12113 GOYA
12113 Goya Court, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1277 sqft
Come and view this cozy single story home with three bedrooms, two full baths, and living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with his and hers closet. Master bath with his and hers sink. Good size backyard with covered patio.
12445 CHAMBERLAIN Drive
12445 Chamberlain Drive, El Paso County, TX
If you want a new home and your not quite ready to buy you have found your new rental! This well kept beauty four bedrooms with 2.5 baths to give your family the space they need.
Americas
1451 CASSATT Place
1451 Cassat Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1731 sqft
COMING SOON mid July! Beautiful 2 story in East El Pas 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and cozy fireplace.
14247 RUSS LEACH Avenue
14247 Russ Leach Avenue, El Paso County, TX
Welcome home to this beautiful Casas De Leon home. This home boasts with pride of ownership. Featuring an open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms.
2300 GLITTER Point
2300 Glitter Point, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1480 sqft
You'll enjoy all the amenities this beautiful home has to offer. From a great floor plan to a nice open kitchen with plenty of counter space. All kitchen appliances are included as well as cold refrigerated air.