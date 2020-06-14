/
1 bedroom apartments
118 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hickory Creek, TX
Mansions at Hickory Creek
1021 Point Vista Rd, Hickory Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
860 sqft
Welcome home to Mansions at Hickory Creek Apartments! Our upscale community offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, gourmet kitchens, generous storage space, faux-wood flooring, attached garages, full-size
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
662 sqft
Desirable location in Lewisville School district, just minutes from I-35 for easy commuting. Enjoy community with jogging trail, covered parking and pool. Luxury units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher.
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
895 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
605 sqft
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
792 sqft
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
753 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
832 sqft
Walk to The Marketplace at Flower Mound and Cortaderra Park in minutes. On-site amenities include a business center, trash valet and garage parking. Units have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Four Corners
1690 FM 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
807 sqft
Close to Stonebriar Centre, Black Box Theater, Frisco Lakes Golf Club and Baylor Medical Center. Peaceful retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care. Residents can enjoy social activities and lifelong learning programs.
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
563 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
766 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
816 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Villas at Waterchase
165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
777 sqft
Abundant storage throughout every home with walk-in closets, kitchen pantry, and additional outdoor storage off of patio/balcony. Playground and lighted sports court for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool. Five minutes to I-35E.
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
768 sqft
Come home to Millennium Place and experience true urban residential living. Conveniently situated in the growing city of Corinth, TX in the Lake Cities area, Millennium Place will be the center of the brand new, mixed use Millennium development.
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,074
593 sqft
Community includes sundeck, playground and fitness center. Units feature vaulted ceilings, custom oak cabinets and fireplaces. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
625 sqft
Tucked in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the popular Dallas/Fort Worth suburb or Lewisville, Catalina provides a superb location between Lewisville Lake and Grapevine Lake.
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeland in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
636 sqft
Great on-site amenities like a dog park, gym and pool. 1-2 bedroom pet-friendly units include granite countertops, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Close to I-35E, DART transportation, Lewisville Lake and Vista Ridge Mall.
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
Recently renovated community with an open floor plan, faux-wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site business center, billiards room, fitness center, and spacious green space.
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
