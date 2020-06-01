201 E BOIS DARC STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Clean brick home for lease in Henrietta. This one is nice! Sitting on a corner lot, this home has a garage. The living room opens into the dining area at the end of the kitchen. The kitchen has a smooth cooktop stove, microwave/ventahood, and a dishwasher. The master bedroom has its own bath. The guest bath has a tub/shower and tile floor. The backyard has a storage building. $35 application fee. Deposit is the same as rent. Pets on a case-by-case basis with $250 fee. No smoking, please.