All apartments in Henrietta
Find more places like 201 E BOIS DARC STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henrietta, TX
/
201 E BOIS DARC STREET
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:11 PM

201 E BOIS DARC STREET

201 E Bois D Arc St · (940) 733-6080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

201 E Bois D Arc St, Henrietta, TX 76365

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clean brick home for lease in Henrietta. This one is nice! Sitting on a corner lot, this home has a garage. The living room opens into the dining area at the end of the kitchen. The kitchen has a smooth cooktop stove, microwave/ventahood, and a dishwasher. The master bedroom has its own bath. The guest bath has a tub/shower and tile floor. The backyard has a storage building. $35 application fee. Deposit is the same as rent. Pets on a case-by-case basis with $250 fee. No smoking, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E BOIS DARC STREET have any available units?
201 E BOIS DARC STREET has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 E BOIS DARC STREET have?
Some of 201 E BOIS DARC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E BOIS DARC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
201 E BOIS DARC STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E BOIS DARC STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 E BOIS DARC STREET is pet friendly.
Does 201 E BOIS DARC STREET offer parking?
Yes, 201 E BOIS DARC STREET does offer parking.
Does 201 E BOIS DARC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 E BOIS DARC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E BOIS DARC STREET have a pool?
No, 201 E BOIS DARC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 201 E BOIS DARC STREET have accessible units?
No, 201 E BOIS DARC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E BOIS DARC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 E BOIS DARC STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 E BOIS DARC STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 E BOIS DARC STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 201 E BOIS DARC STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawton, OKWichita Falls, TX
Duncan, OK
Bowie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity