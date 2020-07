Amenities

Beautiful ready move-in home. Home is zoned to great Cy-Fair ISD. Easy access to 290, Highway 6, Beltway 8 and Grand Parkway. Minutes to Towne Lake Board Walk and Premium Outlet Mall. First floor with laminate wood floor and tile. Kitchen features Granite countertop and opens to the family room. Brand new carpet upstairs. This home is ready for you. Please schedule for your showing today!