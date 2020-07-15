7225 FM 1122 ·

Amenities
Warehouse (20K Sq Ft) - $3000 moves you in***1st Month Rent FREE****
Potential building uses Retail, Storage of Medical
supplies, Temporary overstock of paper goods, cars,
raw materials to make paper goods, Temporary
Hospital, Medical Supplies, Mechanic Shop, Shipping
and Receiving Center, Seed and Feed, Manufacturing
19,840 SF fully insulated warehouse with an additional
900+/- SF covered. It has two air-conditioned offices
and break room. Equipped with four (4) roll-up doors (18
x 12, 12 x 12, 12 x 14, 12 x 10 Dock). There is an alarm,
security cameras (inside and out) that can be monitored
from a smartphone, and high-speed internet. Located
outside the city limits. 10 minutes from Highway 96. Call
Mike (409) 291-2056
$299,900 | Owner Finance | Lease | Month to Month