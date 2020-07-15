All apartments in Hardin County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

7225 FM 1122

7225 FM 1122 ·
Location

7225 FM 1122, Hardin County, TX 77656

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 19840 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
Warehouse (20K Sq Ft) - $3000 moves you in***1st Month Rent FREE****

Potential building uses Retail, Storage of Medical
supplies, Temporary overstock of paper goods, cars,
raw materials to make paper goods, Temporary
Hospital, Medical Supplies, Mechanic Shop, Shipping
and Receiving Center, Seed and Feed, Manufacturing

19,840 SF fully insulated warehouse with an additional
900+/- SF covered. It has two air-conditioned offices
and break room. Equipped with four (4) roll-up doors (18
x 12, 12 x 12, 12 x 14, 12 x 10 Dock). There is an alarm,
security cameras (inside and out) that can be monitored

from a smartphone, and high-speed internet. Located
outside the city limits. 10 minutes from Highway 96. Call

Mike (409) 291-2056

$299,900 | Owner Finance | Lease | Month to Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7225 FM 1122 have any available units?
7225 FM 1122 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7225 FM 1122 currently offering any rent specials?
7225 FM 1122 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7225 FM 1122 pet-friendly?
No, 7225 FM 1122 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hardin County.
Does 7225 FM 1122 offer parking?
No, 7225 FM 1122 does not offer parking.
Does 7225 FM 1122 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7225 FM 1122 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7225 FM 1122 have a pool?
No, 7225 FM 1122 does not have a pool.
Does 7225 FM 1122 have accessible units?
No, 7225 FM 1122 does not have accessible units.
Does 7225 FM 1122 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7225 FM 1122 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7225 FM 1122 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7225 FM 1122 has units with air conditioning.
