7225 FM 1122 ·

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities internet access

Warehouse (20K Sq Ft) - $3000 moves you in***1st Month Rent FREE****



Potential building uses Retail, Storage of Medical

supplies, Temporary overstock of paper goods, cars,

raw materials to make paper goods, Temporary

Hospital, Medical Supplies, Mechanic Shop, Shipping

and Receiving Center, Seed and Feed, Manufacturing



19,840 SF fully insulated warehouse with an additional

900+/- SF covered. It has two air-conditioned offices

and break room. Equipped with four (4) roll-up doors (18

x 12, 12 x 12, 12 x 14, 12 x 10 Dock). There is an alarm,

security cameras (inside and out) that can be monitored



from a smartphone, and high-speed internet. Located

outside the city limits. 10 minutes from Highway 96. Call



Mike (409) 291-2056



$299,900 | Owner Finance | Lease | Month to Month