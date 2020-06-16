All apartments in Groves
5538 Craig

5538 Craig St · (409) 718-7541
Location

5538 Craig St, Groves, TX 77619

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5538 Craig · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling. The kitchen offers a space for a dining table. The dwelling includes a spacious backyard with a covered wooden deck and a covered entryway, as well as, a driveway available for parking.

Pets are accepted but approved on a case by case basis.

Managed by Rental Services, REALTOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5538 Craig have any available units?
5538 Craig has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5538 Craig have?
Some of 5538 Craig's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5538 Craig currently offering any rent specials?
5538 Craig isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5538 Craig pet-friendly?
Yes, 5538 Craig is pet friendly.
Does 5538 Craig offer parking?
Yes, 5538 Craig does offer parking.
Does 5538 Craig have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5538 Craig does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5538 Craig have a pool?
No, 5538 Craig does not have a pool.
Does 5538 Craig have accessible units?
No, 5538 Craig does not have accessible units.
Does 5538 Craig have units with dishwashers?
No, 5538 Craig does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5538 Craig have units with air conditioning?
No, 5538 Craig does not have units with air conditioning.
