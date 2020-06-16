Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling. The kitchen offers a space for a dining table. The dwelling includes a spacious backyard with a covered wooden deck and a covered entryway, as well as, a driveway available for parking.



Pets are accepted but approved on a case by case basis.



Managed by Rental Services, REALTOR.



(RLNE5663746)