Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Galveston, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Galveston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis...
$
Central City
9 Units Available
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$723
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
892 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
University of Texas Medical Branch
17 Units Available
Villa Marina
210 Strand St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
Located just minutes from the University of Texas. Amenities include high-speed wired internet, community laundry, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly units with faux-granite counters and tile floors.
Lindale
51 Units Available
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
Pirates Cove
35 Units Available
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1071 sqft
Affordable residential community within walking distance of the beach. Interior upgrades include raised panel cabinets, faux wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.
$
Campeche Cove
20 Units Available
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,111
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1466 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.
$
Central City
8 Units Available
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
900 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Offatts Bayou
48 Units Available
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
980 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
Results within 10 miles of Galveston
7 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
$
43 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$937
1244 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
9 Units Available
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1078 sqft
Ideally located in Texas City just 37 miles SE of downtown Houston, 3 minutes north of LaMarque and 5 minutes from Interstate 45. The property is also across the street from H2U and Mainland Medical Center and minutes from major retailers.
3 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Galveston, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Galveston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

