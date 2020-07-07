All apartments in Galena Park
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

2507 14th Street

2507 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2507 14th Street, Galena Park, TX 77547
Galena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedroom, 1 bath Single-family home. With the right family this house becomes the perfect sanctuary. Spacious inside with hard wood floors and tiled kitchen. Many updates in 2016 and currently refreshed with new paint and cabinetry. Some new appliances. Spacious side & back yard space
With the right family this house becomes the perfect sanctuary. spacious inside with hard wood floors and tiled kitchen. Many updates in 2016 and currently refreshed with new paint and cabinetry. Some new appliances. Spacious side & back yard space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 14th Street have any available units?
2507 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galena Park, TX.
What amenities does 2507 14th Street have?
Some of 2507 14th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2507 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2507 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galena Park.
Does 2507 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2507 14th Street offers parking.
Does 2507 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 14th Street have a pool?
No, 2507 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2507 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 2507 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2507 14th Street has units with air conditioning.

