2507 14th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

3 bedroom, 1 bath Single-family home. With the right family this house becomes the perfect sanctuary. Spacious inside with hard wood floors and tiled kitchen. Many updates in 2016 and currently refreshed with new paint and cabinetry. Some new appliances. Spacious side & back yard space

With the right family this house becomes the perfect sanctuary. spacious inside with hard wood floors and tiled kitchen. Many updates in 2016 and currently refreshed with new paint and cabinetry. Some new appliances. Spacious side & back yard space