5115 Kenton Place Lane

Amenities

- This beautiful "casual living series" Trendmaker home can be yours! Located in highly desired Cross Creek Ranch in Fulshear. This beautiful home features 4 bedroom 3.5 bath. Including a secondary bedroom w/full ensuite bath on 1st floor. The large island kitchen with granite countertop opens up to the living area, great for entertaining. This home offers tall ceilings, and an awesome stone fireplace. The relaxing master suite offers an amazing walk in closet , his & her vanity, jetted tub, and separate shower. Upstairs a large gameroom along with 2 bedrooms and a Hollywood bath. Don't forget to see the hidden room! Make your appointment today, won't last long!



(RLNE5303785)