Fulshear, TX
5115 Kenton Place Lane
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:53 PM

5115 Kenton Place Lane

5115 Kenton Place Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Kenton Place Lane, Fulshear, TX 77494

Amenities

- This beautiful "casual living series" Trendmaker home can be yours! Located in highly desired Cross Creek Ranch in Fulshear. This beautiful home features 4 bedroom 3.5 bath. Including a secondary bedroom w/full ensuite bath on 1st floor. The large island kitchen with granite countertop opens up to the living area, great for entertaining. This home offers tall ceilings, and an awesome stone fireplace. The relaxing master suite offers an amazing walk in closet , his & her vanity, jetted tub, and separate shower. Upstairs a large gameroom along with 2 bedrooms and a Hollywood bath. Don't forget to see the hidden room! Make your appointment today, won't last long!

(RLNE5303785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Kenton Place Lane have any available units?
5115 Kenton Place Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulshear, TX.
What amenities does 5115 Kenton Place Lane have?
Some of 5115 Kenton Place Lane's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Kenton Place Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Kenton Place Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Kenton Place Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5115 Kenton Place Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulshear.
Does 5115 Kenton Place Lane offer parking?
No, 5115 Kenton Place Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5115 Kenton Place Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Kenton Place Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Kenton Place Lane have a pool?
No, 5115 Kenton Place Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Kenton Place Lane have accessible units?
No, 5115 Kenton Place Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Kenton Place Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Kenton Place Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 Kenton Place Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 Kenton Place Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

