114 Apartments for rent in Friendswood, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Friendswood, Texas? Look no further because you've found it at Bay Meadows Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Friendswood
32 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
43 Units Available
Baybrook Village II
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1269 sqft
Close to Heritage Park, Baybrook Mall and I-45. Pet-friendly property features four resort-style pools and a bike trail. Modern apartment interiors include stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and wood plank floors.
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village I
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Friendswood
Clear Lake
41 Units Available
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,416
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Constellation Pointe
13 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Webster
20 Units Available
Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
Newly remodeled, the apartments at Solano are bright and open with built-in bookshelves, bay windows and W/D connections. The pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool for residents. On NASA Parkway, minutes from I-45.
9 Units Available
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Relaxing small-town life waits at Amber Oaks in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, dishwashers, walk-in closets, W/D hookups and patios/balconies. Easy access to shopping and schools.
Webster
21 Units Available
Everwood
444 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1047 sqft
Fitness center with free weights and kettlebells. Half a dozen pools with options like water volleyball. Poolside shaded cabanas and tanning deck. Fenced pet park with agility equipment. Wood-style flooring and ceramic tile in homes.
Southbelt - Ellington
7 Units Available
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
Located along the lake which gives the units great lake views, as well as many boating options for residents. Closely, the Alameda Mall serves as a great shopping location for residents.
Clear Lake
20 Units Available
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Clear Lake
14 Units Available
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$757
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1070 sqft
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Southbelt - Ellington
27 Units Available
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Southbelt - Ellington
15 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Webster
29 Units Available
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Clear Lake
20 Units Available
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
954 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
22 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1366 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
Clear Lake
21 Units Available
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$828
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$902
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Southbelt - Ellington
36 Units Available
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
Great location near Pearland and Friendswood and close to shopping and dining. Apartments have full-size washer/dryers, ceiling fans in bedrooms and private patio/balconies. Large swimming pool, controlled access gates and outdoor grills.
Southbelt - Ellington
30 Units Available
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.
Nassau Bay
13 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Friendswood, TX

Founded in 1895 by Quakers, Friendswood, Texas has earned a spot on Money Magazine's list of America's best places to live, thanks to its business-friendly climate and welcoming small town vibe.

To paraphrase a popular jelly commercial, with a name like Friendswood, it's got to be -- well, friendly. To tell the truth, it is. Founded by Quakers (hence the name) in 1895, Friendswood is something of a throwback to earlier times, but it still retains a modern identity. Its ability to juxtapose small-town charm with contemporary living has earned it a spot in CNN/Money Magazine's "America's Best Places to Live" list, and Businessweek Magazine named it one of the most affordable suburbs in the country. With all this going for it, don't be misled into thinking that Friendswood is a one-stoplight town that rolls up its streets by 10 p.m. A number of large businesses are headquartered there, and one of Houston's landmark shopping centers, Baybrook Mall, has its mailing address in Friendswood. It also has its own local airport (Clover Field) and is just 48 minutes from one of the country's major international airports. With Houston and Galveston both a little more than half an hour away, Friendswood is that unique entity: a small town with almost immediate access to all the amenities of uber-urban living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Friendswood, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Friendswood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

