114 Apartments for rent in Friendswood, TX with balcony
1 of 30
1 of 39
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 54
1 of 16
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 2
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 29
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 4
1 of 7
Founded in 1895 by Quakers, Friendswood, Texas has earned a spot on Money Magazine's list of America's best places to live, thanks to its business-friendly climate and welcoming small town vibe.
To paraphrase a popular jelly commercial, with a name like Friendswood, it's got to be -- well, friendly. To tell the truth, it is. Founded by Quakers (hence the name) in 1895, Friendswood is something of a throwback to earlier times, but it still retains a modern identity. Its ability to juxtapose small-town charm with contemporary living has earned it a spot in CNN/Money Magazine's "America's Best Places to Live" list, and Businessweek Magazine named it one of the most affordable suburbs in the country. With all this going for it, don't be misled into thinking that Friendswood is a one-stoplight town that rolls up its streets by 10 p.m. A number of large businesses are headquartered there, and one of Houston's landmark shopping centers, Baybrook Mall, has its mailing address in Friendswood. It also has its own local airport (Clover Field) and is just 48 minutes from one of the country's major international airports. With Houston and Galveston both a little more than half an hour away, Friendswood is that unique entity: a small town with almost immediate access to all the amenities of uber-urban living. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Friendswood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.