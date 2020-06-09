All apartments in Early
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:45 PM

4280 Highway 84 E

4280 Highway 84 E · (214) 226-0179
Location

4280 Highway 84 E, Early, TX 76802

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1615 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This ranch home is located on 4.33 private acres and sits off the road a few hundred yards. The home has been well kept and exhibits two large bedrooms, two large baths, and an open concept kitchen. Enjoy country views on both the enclosed patio and open patio. The tenant will also have access to a two car carport with attached storage. Great home for someone looking to be in the country, but close to town and Early ISD. The tenant will have use of the washer, dryer, and refrigerator. New flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4280 Highway 84 E have any available units?
4280 Highway 84 E has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4280 Highway 84 E have?
Some of 4280 Highway 84 E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4280 Highway 84 E currently offering any rent specials?
4280 Highway 84 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4280 Highway 84 E pet-friendly?
No, 4280 Highway 84 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Early.
Does 4280 Highway 84 E offer parking?
Yes, 4280 Highway 84 E does offer parking.
Does 4280 Highway 84 E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4280 Highway 84 E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4280 Highway 84 E have a pool?
No, 4280 Highway 84 E does not have a pool.
Does 4280 Highway 84 E have accessible units?
No, 4280 Highway 84 E does not have accessible units.
Does 4280 Highway 84 E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4280 Highway 84 E has units with dishwashers.
Does 4280 Highway 84 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 4280 Highway 84 E does not have units with air conditioning.
