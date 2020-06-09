4280 Highway 84 E

Amenities

This ranch home is located on 4.33 private acres and sits off the road a few hundred yards. The home has been well kept and exhibits two large bedrooms, two large baths, and an open concept kitchen. Enjoy country views on both the enclosed patio and open patio. The tenant will also have access to a two car carport with attached storage. Great home for someone looking to be in the country, but close to town and Early ISD. The tenant will have use of the washer, dryer, and refrigerator. New flooring