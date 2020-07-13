76 Apartments for rent in Dickinson, TX with parking
Ready to have an out of this world time? The Johnson Space Center, courtesy of the NASA, is located here!
Located 19 miles northwest of Galveston Island and 28 miles southeast of Houston, Dickinson is a thriving coastal town with a population of 19,092 and growing! One of the things that makes Dickinson such a wonderful spot along the Gulf of Mexico is its location. Anyone looking for home rentals in Dickinson will find themselves in close proximity to some of the area's most amazing destination spots, like the Johnson Space Center (NASA), just to name one! Imagine living just 20 minutes away from Galveston Island's Boardwalk and the beach, and slowing down to island time for a relaxing day getaway. Or, if you want to hit the city for some world class shopping at the Galleria or go visit the Butterfly Garden, Houston is a short 30 minutes in the opposite direction. Prefer to stay close to home? Dickinson Bayou is the perfect place for fishing, swimming and water skiing, and it's practically in your backyard.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dickinson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.