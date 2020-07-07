All apartments in Deer Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1414 Wesley Lane

1414 Wesley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Wesley Lane, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
pet friendly
This spacious home is now on the market! Don't let it slip away! This large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home allows for so much breathing room, from a large living room, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, to breakfast area, dining room, along with full-kitchen appliances, washer and dryer included, brand new-fresh carpet, and wonderful covered back patio that is great for gatherings, and hot tub included just in time for spring. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Pets are considered on a case x case basis. Credit and background check required. Call leasing agent today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Wesley Lane have any available units?
1414 Wesley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 1414 Wesley Lane have?
Some of 1414 Wesley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Wesley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Wesley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Wesley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Wesley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Wesley Lane offer parking?
No, 1414 Wesley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1414 Wesley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 Wesley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Wesley Lane have a pool?
No, 1414 Wesley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Wesley Lane have accessible units?
No, 1414 Wesley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Wesley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Wesley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Wesley Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1414 Wesley Lane has units with air conditioning.

