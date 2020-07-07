1414 Wesley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub pet friendly

This spacious home is now on the market! Don't let it slip away! This large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home allows for so much breathing room, from a large living room, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, to breakfast area, dining room, along with full-kitchen appliances, washer and dryer included, brand new-fresh carpet, and wonderful covered back patio that is great for gatherings, and hot tub included just in time for spring. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Pets are considered on a case x case basis. Credit and background check required. Call leasing agent today to schedule a tour!