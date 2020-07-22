Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Dayton, TX with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Dayton means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ne... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
9 Units Available
Madison Court Apartments
1451 W Clayton St, Dayton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the North Main Shopping Center and Henderson Day Park, this community provides residents with covered parking, community events and concierge service. Apartments are smoke-free, wheelchair accessible and have in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Dayton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
26 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
Results within 10 miles of Dayton
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
34 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
63 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,077
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
32 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
15 Units Available
99 At Southwinds
2100 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1045 sqft
Come visit Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments and find your new home today! Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments offers upscale one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Highway 90 in Crosby, just minutes from Lake Houston and Sylvan Beach Park. Units include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 20 at 09:18 AM
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1371 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17023 Morning Star Avenue
17023 Morning Star Avenue, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1382 sqft
Crosby Home in Beautiful Area with Private Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3606 Hampstead Court
3606 Hampstead Court, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1937 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
16107 Spinnaker Drive
16107 Spinnaker Drive, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1798 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Dayton, TX

Finding apartments with a pool in Dayton means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Dayton could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

