11 Apartments for rent in Crosby, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Crosby renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
4 Units Available
Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
943 sqft
Located off Highway 90 in Crosby, just minutes from Lake Houston and Sylvan Beach Park. Units include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans.
Results within 10 miles of Crosby
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
59 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,096
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
32 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
39 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
54 Units Available
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1411 sqft
Great location in East Houston near hiking trails and Beltway 8 Park. Modern interiors with expansive living areas, foyer coat closets, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, clubroom, and outdoor living area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
26 Units Available
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1186 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
14 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
939 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
135 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1393 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
327 Units Available
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1279 sqft
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
6 Units Available
Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping venues, golf courses, sports complex and the George Bush Airport. Clubhouse, gym, hot tub, pool and coffee bar all on site. 1-3 bedroom units available with walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Crosby, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Crosby renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

