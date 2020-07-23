Apartment List
/
TX
/
crosby
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM

18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Crosby, TX

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Crosby offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flex... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
660 sqft
Located off Highway 90 in Crosby, just minutes from Lake Houston and Sylvan Beach Park. Units include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans.
Results within 10 miles of Crosby
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
327 Units Available
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
773 sqft
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
134 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
784 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
24 Units Available
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
720 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Generation Grove
14807 Woodland Hills Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
741 sqft
Elegant pool fed by fountains. In-home washer and dryer. Renovated interiors with features like hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
350 Units Available
The Sarah at Lake Houston
17571 West Lake Houston Parkway, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
716 sqft
The Sarah at Lake Houston, located in Humble, TX has a contemporary lake house feel that introduces raw, natural elements from surrounding topography.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
23 Units Available
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
730 sqft
Great location in East Houston near hiking trails and Beltway 8 Park. Modern interiors with expansive living areas, foyer coat closets, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, clubroom, and outdoor living area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
$
72 Units Available
The Rosemary
17401 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
829 sqft
Get away to the good life. The Rosemary brings an elevated sense of style and luxury to the Lake Houston area. Our city-meets-shore location keeps you equally connected to outdoor adventures and urban attractions.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
2 Units Available
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
716 sqft
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
63 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,077
774 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
34 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
741 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
22 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
753 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
9 Units Available
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
734 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with rustic feel feature dishwasher, AC, porch or balcony views, and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse on-site provides business center and gym. Pool and playground on well-maintained grounds.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
$
22 Units Available
Lake Houston
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
663 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 17 at 09:07 PM
8 Units Available
Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping venues, golf courses, sports complex and the George Bush Airport. Clubhouse, gym, hot tub, pool and coffee bar all on site. 1-3 bedroom units available with walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
12 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
748 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 6 at 02:29 PM
2 Units Available
Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd, Channelview, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
600 sqft
Experience Channelview living at Casa De Grande Apartments. From amenities to location, the team of leasing professionals is ready to help you in finding your perfect floor plan.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
11 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
673 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated January 18 at 12:24 AM
Contact for Availability
Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
663 sqft
Ten Pines is a luxurious new apartment community near Lake Houston. With dozens of amenities and stylish interiors, these Houston Summerwood apartments have something for everyone. Apply today!
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Crosby, TX

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Crosby offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Crosby, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

Crosby 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCrosby 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCrosby Apartments with Gyms
Crosby Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCrosby Apartments with ParkingCrosby Apartments with Pools
Crosby Apartments with Washer-DryersCrosby Dog Friendly ApartmentsCrosby Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TX
Baytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine