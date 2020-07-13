All apartments in Conroe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

Harbor Shores

15650 Walden Rd · (936) 228-9508
Location

15650 Walden Rd, Conroe, TX 77356

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1403 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 1309 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 2206 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4306 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 3306 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 4207 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3210 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1413 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Shores.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
pool table
Welcome to the Harbor Shores Apartments - The only true lakefront apartment community in Montgomery! Harbor Shores provides our residents with the perfect blend of style, comfort and convenience that sets our community apart. Our breathtaking one, two and three bedroom apartments offer nine foot ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless steel and black appliances, spacious walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryers in every home. Select units feature open floors plans with stunning views of Lake Conroe, gourmet kitchen islands with granite countertops, spacious linen and pantry closets, double vanity sinks and private patios and balconies with extra storage. Our gated community is equipped with a refreshing pool with relaxing cabana area, fitness center, boat slip, activities playground and fenced pet-friendly bark park, gourmet coffee and tea bar, and so much more! Located just minutes from the heart of Montgomery, Harbor Shores is the ideal location and right on Lake Conroe. Take some time to explore the Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary, the Sunshine Farm or the Fernland Historical Park and Museum. We are also conveniently located near several great dining, shopping and entertainment options. A quick 15 minute drive takes you into Conroe and right around the corner from The Woodlands. The best that Montgomery has to offer is just around the corner when you call Harbor Shores home. We’d love to show you around! Please feel free to give us a call or email us to schedule a tour of our wonderful apartment community in Montgomery, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $35/month, Detached garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Harbor Shores have any available units?
Harbor Shores has 13 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does Harbor Shores have?
Some of Harbor Shores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Shores currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Shores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor Shores pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor Shores is pet friendly.
Does Harbor Shores offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Shores offers parking.
Does Harbor Shores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harbor Shores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Shores have a pool?
Yes, Harbor Shores has a pool.
Does Harbor Shores have accessible units?
No, Harbor Shores does not have accessible units.
Does Harbor Shores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor Shores has units with dishwashers.

