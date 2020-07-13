Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet Property Amenities coffee bar dog park elevator gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet access pool table

Welcome to the Harbor Shores Apartments - The only true lakefront apartment community in Montgomery! Harbor Shores provides our residents with the perfect blend of style, comfort and convenience that sets our community apart. Our breathtaking one, two and three bedroom apartments offer nine foot ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless steel and black appliances, spacious walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryers in every home. Select units feature open floors plans with stunning views of Lake Conroe, gourmet kitchen islands with granite countertops, spacious linen and pantry closets, double vanity sinks and private patios and balconies with extra storage. Our gated community is equipped with a refreshing pool with relaxing cabana area, fitness center, boat slip, activities playground and fenced pet-friendly bark park, gourmet coffee and tea bar, and so much more! Located just minutes from the heart of Montgomery, Harbor Shores is the ideal location and right on Lake Conroe. Take some time to explore the Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary, the Sunshine Farm or the Fernland Historical Park and Museum. We are also conveniently located near several great dining, shopping and entertainment options. A quick 15 minute drive takes you into Conroe and right around the corner from The Woodlands. The best that Montgomery has to offer is just around the corner when you call Harbor Shores home. We’d love to show you around! Please feel free to give us a call or email us to schedule a tour of our wonderful apartment community in Montgomery, Texas.