14132 Bonham Street
14132 Bonham Street

14132 Bonham Street · No Longer Available
Location

14132 Bonham Street, Cloverleaf, TX 77015
Cloverleaf

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated One Bedroom/One Bath. Kitchen has
granite counters and freshly painted. Amazing
hidden/gated community. Single assigned parking
space. This is an upstairs unit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14132 Bonham Street have any available units?
14132 Bonham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverleaf, TX.
Is 14132 Bonham Street currently offering any rent specials?
14132 Bonham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14132 Bonham Street pet-friendly?
No, 14132 Bonham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverleaf.
Does 14132 Bonham Street offer parking?
Yes, 14132 Bonham Street offers parking.
Does 14132 Bonham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14132 Bonham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14132 Bonham Street have a pool?
No, 14132 Bonham Street does not have a pool.
Does 14132 Bonham Street have accessible units?
No, 14132 Bonham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14132 Bonham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14132 Bonham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14132 Bonham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14132 Bonham Street does not have units with air conditioning.

