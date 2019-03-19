Newly updated One Bedroom/One Bath. Kitchen has granite counters and freshly painted. Amazing hidden/gated community. Single assigned parking space. This is an upstairs unit. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14132 Bonham Street have any available units?
14132 Bonham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverleaf, TX.
Is 14132 Bonham Street currently offering any rent specials?
14132 Bonham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.