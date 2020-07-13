/
apartments with pool
158 Apartments for rent in Cinco Ranch, TX with pool
Cinco Ranch
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1717 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Cinco Ranch
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Memorial Parkway
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1133 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1420 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
Studio
$974
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,031
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1152 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1447 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1266 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft.
Cinco Ranch
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,245
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1041 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1545 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, game room, gym, and media center. Right off Grand Parkway. Easy access to leading schools and prime shopping and dining venues.
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community that has two on-site pet parks. Select apartments even have fenced-in yards. All tenants have access to two swimming pools. Part of the Cinco Ranch School District.
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city.
Results within 5 miles of Cinco Ranch
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1464 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
946 sqft
Pool and hot tub with wooden sundeck, plus adjacent grassy picnic area. Spacious walk-in closets with every bedroom. Just one mile to I-10/Katy Freeway.
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1452 sqft
Modern apartments include stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, game room and internet cafe. Located on Kingsland Boulevard, close to I-10.
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1259 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
Converse
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1425 sqft
Luxury apartments feature spacious living areas and a variety of floor plans. Amenities include clubhouse, business center, billiards room and a pool. Direct access to the George Bush Park bike trails.
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1376 sqft
Nestled in the prestigious Katy area of southwest Houston, you'll find quality workmanship and gracious living.
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1312 sqft
Property offers a quiet setting, with coffee bar, pool, gym and dog park. Yet its close proximity to the Grand Parkway provides easy access to Katy, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch. 1-3 bedrooms units available.
