Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking pool garage

This house is not to be missed! A beautiful tropical oasis in the backyard (that will be maintained by the owner), spacious living areas both up and down. Easy access (as in walking distance) to shopping, restaurants and all major thoroughfares to the city. Zoned to award winning Katy ISD schools. Fresh paint on the interior and ready for immediate move-in. Schedule your showing today!