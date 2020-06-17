573 Bluebonnet

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home in the Lakefront Gated community of Cedar Point! Enjoy this lovely neighborhood with a pool, playground, boat launches, and other amenities available. You'll love this homes beautiful outdoor spaces! Spend your evenings relaxing on your front porch, or entertain on your HUGE back deck that boasts views of the woods, offering you privacy & tranquility. Yard provides a spacious, grassed area. Standing at the entrance of the property, you can catch views of the lake! Warm up in the Living Room beside the cozy fireplace. Walk-in closets and ample storage throughout. Maximum of 2 pets allowed on a case by case basis, pending landlord approval. Cedar Point does not allow pit bulls or rottweilers. Ready to move in and enjoy! Won't last long!