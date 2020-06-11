/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:14 AM
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cashion Community, TX
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8943 Sandy Road
8943 Sandy Rd, Cashion Community, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2323 sqft
Beautiful 3-2.5-2 furnished home on 3.5 acres minutes from Sheppard Air Force Base. Perfect for military and medical people on short term assignments.
1 of 9
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
7933 Bobby Point
7933 Bobby Point Rd, Cashion Community, TX
Horse Lover's Dream 4 bedroom - @-@ SPECIAL!! Get $100 monthly discount when you pay rent on or before the first of each month!@-@ Net rent would be $850 if paid by 1st !!!!! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Sits on a little over 2 acres OVER 2,100 square feet of
Results within 5 miles of Cashion Community
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE
5113 Ryan Collins Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
Beautiful 4 bedroom home built by Classic Builders in 2011 with a fabulous floor-plan. Less than 5 minute drive to SAFB.
Results within 10 miles of Cashion Community
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Mcgregor Avenue
2017 McGregor Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
HOUSE FOR RENT TO OWN AT AS IS CONDITION ONLY!! 4 bed 2 bath brick house sits on a large corner lot in Wichita Falls, there is also an additional living quarters with 420 square feet 1 bed, Kitchen and bathroom as well, close to major highway and
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1612 Hamlin Avenue
1612 Hamlin Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
INVESTOR SPECIAL...Fixer Upper Ready For Its Makeover! Property is for sale, lease, owner finance. Home need TLC. If your buyer wants upgrades to finish out, make a list and seller will repair and add to price.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2811 COMPTON ROAD
2811 Compton Rd, Wichita Falls, TX
Clean & spacious home located in established Fountain Park just off McNiel and convenient to Kell Blvd for your work commute! This home is ready for occupancy for immediate occupancy! It offers 2 living areas, breakfast, formal dining, large master
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2402 WENONAH BOULEVARD
2402 Wenonah Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1716 sqft
Having a difficult time locating a nice spacious rental home... well this one is it. Large laundry room, spacious bedrooms and stoned accent fireplace are a just a few amenities this great home offers.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2001 SANTA FE STREET
2001 Santa Fe St, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3271 sqft
House & Apartment For Lease. $2500 monthly. $2000 Deposit. Main house only: $2000. Apartment only: $700
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3439 ARROWHEAD DRIVE
3439 Arrowhead Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1540 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath 2 car single story townhome for lease. 1540 sq ft built in 2017
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2701 TAFT BOULEVARD
2701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1638 sqft
For Lease- Rent $1550/ Deposit $1550. No smokers. No pets. Very nice home in great location - corner lot w/large backyard. Beautiful hardwoods. Nicely remodeled kitchen. Stackable washer & dryer provided. Deposit must accompany application.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2507 MCNIEL AVENUE
2507 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1741 sqft
Beautifully maintained home with good square footage and a gorgeous backyard. Kitchen has newer appliances. Large living with a fireplace. Isolated master suite. Washer & Dryer can remain. No smokers.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1622 Conkling
1622 Conkling Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$645
1216 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath with covered patio FEBRUARY SPECIAL - RENT DISCOUNT $100 - 3 bedroom 2 bath Central Heat and A/C Dishwasher Covered front deck SPECIAL PAY RENT ON OR BEFORE 1ST OF MONTH AND RECEIVE $100 DISCOUNT (NET RENT $545) Apply at www.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1900 ARDATH AVENUE
1900 Ardath Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1883 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home available for owner financing in Brook Village! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout living area! Gas stove, microwave and dishwasher included! Energy efficient windows & Central H/A! Separate laundry room! Master suite