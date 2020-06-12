/
3 bedroom apartments
28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bridge City, TX
2275 Beverly St
2275 Beverly Street, Bridge City, TX
COMING @ 09/01/20!!! Rent $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 4 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Bridge City (BCISD). Newly updated with wood look tile floor in all the bedrooms and freshly painted. Washer/Dryer Hookups.
180 Rachal Ave
180 Rachal Avenue, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
3bedroom 1 bath wash room yard kept
550 Henry St 202 Park
550 Henry Street, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Brand New Home- Move in Ready! - Property Id: 212413 This is a brand new model home is ready for immediate move-in! Only $1100 for a brand NEW three bedroom and two bathroom home! This won't last, so CALL NOW! 832-422-RENT (7368) Ready for
Results within 5 miles of Bridge City
1404 15 St WSCM
1404 15th Street, Orange, TX
Spacious 4 bedroom home ready for a great family to call it home. - This property just went through a complete renovation! It has fresh paint, flooring and new fixtures!!. Call today to schedule a Showing, it wont last long! P.
3308 Pine Ridge
3308 Pine Rdg, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1621 sqft
3308 Pine Ridge Available 07/01/20 3308 Pine Ridge - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage will be available soon. Has been completely renovated. Lovely deck off of the patio with fenced in back yard.
1118 3rd St
1118 3rd Street, Orange, TX
Large home 4 Bed 2 Bath - $750 a month rent | $750 Deposit
2108 Monterrey Drive
2108 West Monterrey Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1219 sqft
This cute 3bd/1ba home features tile floors throughout the home in a well maintained neighborhood. Contact us to schedule a showing.
2008 Rein
2008 West Rein Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2150 sqft
3/2/2 Very nice brick home of over 2150 sq ft on a historic street in a great neighborhood only a short walk to Shangri La Botanical Gardens in Orange Texas.
49 Elma Drive
49 Elma Drive, Pinehurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1285 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
3600 Kenwood St
3600 Kenwood Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
1283 sqft
Move in Ready / 3 Bedroom / Orange - Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available and ready for you to move in.
1602 9th Street
1602 9th Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$710
1234 sqft
lot 10,716
Results within 10 miles of Bridge City
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
841 Oak Terrace
841 Oak Bnd, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1395 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full baths 2 car garage,all kitchen appliance, washer dryer hook ups Spacious town-home with a fenced in yard. Quiet Neighborhood. $1400.00 per month and a $750.
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.
304 Nederland Ave
304 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 07/10/20 townhome for rent - Property Id: 294617 **PRE-LEASING JULY MOVE IN** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available for July move in.
1914 Amsterdam Avenue
1914 Amsterdam Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
1914 Amsterdam Ave - This three bedroom one and a half bathroom home is located in Orange, TX. The home is 1,750 square feet, has central air and heat and features a 2 car garage. This home requires a 12 month lease.
312 N 23rd
312 N 23rd St, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
312 N. 23rd - This three bedroom, two bath house is located in Nederland near Boston Avenue and Central Middle School. This home has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a built-in oven, stove top, and dishwasher.
4212 Briarhill Avenue
4212 Briarhill Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1582 sqft
4212 Briarhill Avenue - Beautifully updated three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage is located in Orange, TX. The living room has high vaulted ceilings with a stone fireplace. There is a den/family room off of the main living room.
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
5430 Gulf Avenue
5430 Gulf Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
816 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom house perfect for a young family! - This House has been completely Updated with New Flooring, Fresh paint and all fixtures! It is perfect for a Small family or young professional.
2722 Ruth Ln
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $1600.00 Deposit $1600.00 Spacious brick home in Port Neches, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in PNGISD. Nice carpeting throughout, kitchen cabinets newly painted. Good size bedrooms.
3844 Procter St
3844 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1668 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $900.00 Deposit $900.00 3/1 single family home in Port Arthur. Home features lovely arched entries, ten foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Has washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities: electricity and water.
4821 Sue Ave
4821 Sue Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4821 Sue Ave in Groves. View photos, descriptions and more!
3242 27th St
3242 27th St, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1410 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 1.5 baths Large yard and close to Hwy 73