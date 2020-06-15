All apartments in Brenham
303 Ava Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

303 Ava Drive

303 Ava Dr · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 Ava Dr, Brenham, TX 77833

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great neighborhood by the Brenham High School. House has been kept in immaculate condition and features granite counter tops, high ceilings, all appliances, garage, garden tub, separate shower, and fenced in back yard. Pets negotiable with a $250 one time non-refundable fee.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1500 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Ava Drive have any available units?
303 Ava Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 303 Ava Drive have?
Some of 303 Ava Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Ava Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Ava Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Ava Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Ava Drive is pet friendly.
Does 303 Ava Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Ava Drive does offer parking.
Does 303 Ava Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Ava Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Ava Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Ava Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Ava Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Ava Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Ava Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Ava Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Ava Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 Ava Drive has units with air conditioning.
