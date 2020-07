Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage lobby

This property could be leased as residential or commercial. It has 2 bedrooms (or offices), 1 large bathroom, kitchen, dining, living room (or office/lobby), one car garage, covered back patio and partially fenced backyard. The house has been beautifully remodeled with granite, stainless steel, refinished hardwood floors, windows, central HVAC, covered back patio and more. Utilities are not included in rent.