137 West Alamo Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

*AVAILABLE 7/1/2020*

Great residential space on the third floor of this historic downtown building. An elevator makes it convenient for accessing the space. Beautiful wood floors, tall ceilings, open concept, modern kitchen and bathroom. Easy access to all of downtown amenities. This is downtown living at its finest.



1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,500 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. No pets.