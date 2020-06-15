All apartments in Brenham
137 West Alamo Street - 1

137 W Alamo St · (979) 421-6468
Location

137 W Alamo St, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
*AVAILABLE 7/1/2020*
Great residential space on the third floor of this historic downtown building. An elevator makes it convenient for accessing the space. Beautiful wood floors, tall ceilings, open concept, modern kitchen and bathroom. Easy access to all of downtown amenities. This is downtown living at its finest.

1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,500 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 West Alamo Street - 1 have any available units?
137 West Alamo Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 West Alamo Street - 1 have?
Some of 137 West Alamo Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 West Alamo Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
137 West Alamo Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 West Alamo Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 137 West Alamo Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 137 West Alamo Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 137 West Alamo Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 137 West Alamo Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 West Alamo Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 West Alamo Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 137 West Alamo Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 137 West Alamo Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 137 West Alamo Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 137 West Alamo Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 West Alamo Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 West Alamo Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 West Alamo Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
