All apartments in Brenham
Find more places like 1008 E Stone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brenham, TX
/
1008 E Stone
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1008 E Stone

1008 East Stone Street · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brenham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1008 East Stone Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Nice home in town. Bathroom and kitchen have been completely remodeled and updated with granite, new faucets, cabinetry, flooring, and more. Home has ward wood and vinyl flooring. Great windows with new mini blinds. Large shaded backyard with fence. One car garage. Extra storage building in back. Includes microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, w/d hookups.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1200 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Nice home in town. Bathroom and kitchen have been completely remodeled and updated with granite, new faucets, cabinetry, flooring and more. Home has hard wood and vinyl flooring. Great windows with new mini blinds. Large shaded backyard with fence. One car garage. Extra storage building in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 E Stone have any available units?
1008 E Stone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 1008 E Stone have?
Some of 1008 E Stone's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 E Stone currently offering any rent specials?
1008 E Stone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 E Stone pet-friendly?
No, 1008 E Stone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 1008 E Stone offer parking?
Yes, 1008 E Stone does offer parking.
Does 1008 E Stone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 E Stone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 E Stone have a pool?
No, 1008 E Stone does not have a pool.
Does 1008 E Stone have accessible units?
No, 1008 E Stone does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 E Stone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 E Stone has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 E Stone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1008 E Stone has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1008 E Stone?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brenham 3 Bedrooms
Brenham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXKaty, TX
College Station, TXRosenberg, TXTomball, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity