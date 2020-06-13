/
accessible apartments
157 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bellaire, TX
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Bellaire
3 Units Available
Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St, Bellaire, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1038 sqft
Exciting Urban Community Love Where You Live. Pont Alba features classical French architecture, quiet courtyards, and the serenity of a residential neighborhood, yet is close to Greenway Plaza, the Galleria, and all major freeways.
Results within 1 mile of Bellaire
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Braeswood Place
52 Units Available
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1606 sqft
This luxurious community is located in a prestigious neighborhood and offers everything from one-bedroom apartments to three-story townhomes. Brays Bayou is right across the street. Recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Gulfton
45 Units Available
Fountains at Chimney Rock
5601 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
A fantastic community close to the area's schools, park, and some shopping. Each home features a patio or balcony and modern appliances. Community amenities include a pool, playground, and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Great Uptown
81 Units Available
Chateaux Dijon
5331 Beverly Hill St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1506 sqft
Freshly remodeled apartments bring old world charm to Uptown District Houston. Balcony or patio provides breathtaking view of courtyard and pool. All units come with hardwood floors, granite counters, air conditioner and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Braeswood Place
37 Units Available
Alexan Southside Place
4139 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,334
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Modern community with natural wood, stone and metal throughout. Near biking and running trails through Evelyn's Park. Walkabout community. Spacious interiors with updated appliances and lots of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Gulfton
9 Units Available
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St, Houston, TX
Studio
$713
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
983 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Alora in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Meyerland Area
28 Units Available
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1495 sqft
Mid- and high-rise floor plans feature designer lighting, built-in wine racks and contemporary fixtures. Resort-style living with media room, conference room, coffee bar and wine room. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Gulfton
12 Units Available
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Houston apartment community located minutes away from local shopping and entertainment. Spacious floor plans with fully equipped kitchens, garbage disposals and solar-tinted window screens. Covered parking and pin--coded access gates.
Last updated September 20 at 08:08pm
Gulfton
Contact for Availability
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6711 Mullins Drive in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bellaire
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Neartown - Montrose
42 Units Available
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,745
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1289 sqft
Luxury apartments at The Susanne are decorated by the prestigious Finger Companies. Features include oak hardwood flooring, kitchen island with built-in wine chiller and garden-style bathtubs.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
5 Units Available
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**************Interior****************** Designer Two Tone Paint Washer/Dryer Connections * Air Conditioning Balcony & Patio Modern Ceiling Fans Dishwasher Disposal Brick Fireplace* Microwave Laminate Flooring* Brushed Nickel Fixtures New
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
Great Uptown
12 Units Available
Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1048 sqft
Tropical pool with palm trees, rocky fountain. Web portal with community blog, online maintenance requests and rent payment. Two miles to the Galleria.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
Great Uptown
19 Units Available
7 Riverway
7 Riverway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,214
1226 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1780 sqft
Many amenities that include all-day valet, fitness center, community room, business center, and heated pool. Close o Galleria Mall, My Fit Foods, and Target. Units have chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
Neartown - Montrose
5 Units Available
201 Emerson
201 Emerson Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Emerson in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
113 Units Available
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,619
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1732 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,756
2944 sqft
Hanover River Oaks features new luxury apartment homes with one of a kind amenities set in the city of Houston.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Neartown - Montrose
1 Unit Available
Woodhead
2100 Woodhead Street, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
547 sqft
Looking for superb urban living in Houston, Texas? Welcome home to 2100 Woodhead Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
36 Units Available
Heights West End
4020 Koehler St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,100
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1215 sqft
Features modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Downtown living with fitness- and business-focused community amenities, including a conference room, pool and gym. Near downtown 'digs' in Houston, including bars, pubs and farmers market.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
South Main
38 Units Available
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
844 sqft
The Morgan apartment homes offer a first-class lifestyle thanks to our prime location, lavish amenities, and spacious floor plan options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
Spring Branch East
9 Units Available
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,144
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1293 sqft
Central Houston location close to IKEA, Northwest Mall and the Walmart Supercenter. Luxurious community amenities including a theater room, resort-quality pool and spa, fitness center, playground and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
Astrodome
12 Units Available
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1048 sqft
Courtyards with park-like landscaping, waterfalls, ponds. Resort-style pool with brick tanning deck surrounded by towering palms. Spacious kitchens with breakfast bars, ample cabinet and counter space. Five minutes to Texas Medical Center, within two miles of Museum District.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
Neartown - Montrose
1 Unit Available
3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3618 Garrott St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Neartown - Montrose
6 Units Available
1919 Portsmouth St
1919 Portsmouth St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1919 Portsmouth St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
26 Units Available
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,384
2121 sqft
Property is within walking distance of Home Depot, Walmart, AMC Studio 30, and several local restaurants. Community offers recreational activities for residents to unwind. Many fitness amenities that include Fit Flix, yoga, and more. Units feature hardwood flooring, USB outlets, and a washer/dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Great Uptown
39 Units Available
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Uptown location situated on six acres of land. Near excellent shops and restaurants. Apartments feature custom cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available.
