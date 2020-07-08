4332 Valerie

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included air conditioning courtyard internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard internet access

Privately owned. Short term OK.

One month minimum stay. Non-smokers only, please.

Clean! Smoke-free!

2 bedrooms, 1 bath

Fully furnished guest house with courtyard on quiet block in-oriented neighborhood.

Each bedroom has a queen size bed, desk, lamps & ample closet space.

Large, fully equipped kitchen. Washer & dryer.

Children easily accommodated (toddler bed, booster chair, tableware, etc.)

Includes electricity allowance, water, gas, yard work, internet & cable TV!

Within 4.4 miles to Texas Medical Center, Galleria, Greenway Plaza.

Central A/C & heat.



More photos upon request. Serious inquiries only.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Tags: TMC, Med Ctr MD Anderson, St. Lukes, medical, interns, internships, observerships, visiting scholars, long-term medical care patients, cancer treatment, professionals in transition, relocation, short-term furnished housing, short terms ok, inner 610 loop, Bellaire, West U, West University, Meyerland, Rice University, short-term housing, Short terms OK, temp housing, temporary housing, corporate housing by owner, all bills paid, cancer treatment, pg house, paying guest house