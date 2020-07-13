/
apartments with pool
63 Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
126 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1393 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
4 Units Available
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1182 sqft
Comfortable apartment home living in Humble, Texas, can be yours at Sunrise at Atascocita! Our community sits in an exceptional location, placing you in close proximity to GB Intercontinental Airport, Lake Houston, and Deerbrook Mall.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
214 Units Available
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1083 sqft
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences.
Results within 1 mile of Atascocita
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
23 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
27 Units Available
Lake Houston
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1325 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
28 Units Available
Lake Houston
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
939 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
$
23 Units Available
Lake Houston
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1428 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
18 Units Available
Lake Houston
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1368 sqft
On-site fitness center and tropically landscaped pool/spa where all tenants are welcome. Pet-friendly community that features an clubhouse where residents visit with neighbors and guests. Units with contemporary architectural design that enhances the interior.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1259 sqft
High ceilings, designer lighting and crown molding. Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pools surrounded by towering palm trees and sundeck. Direct access to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Atascocita
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
Contact for Availability
Kingwood
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1487 sqft
Superb apartment home living to be established conveniently near Interstate 69 and outside Houston enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
64 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,230
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
16 Units Available
Kingwood
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
8 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Pinewood! Conveniently located in Humble, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
22 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,026
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,483
1491 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Kingwood
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
$
6 Units Available
Humble
Meadowbrook
515 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
900 sqft
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadowbrook in Humble, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area. From sleek interiors to chic exteriors, our modern apartments offer you a stylish yet comfortable place to call home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Humble
Deerbrook Forest
17750 Highway 59 N, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
977 sqft
Located off I-69 and within minutes of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. One- and two-bedroom units include fireplace, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
$
9 Units Available
Humble
Parkside Apartments
8455 Will Clayton Pky, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
929 sqft
Make your home in Humble, Texas, where youll live in tranquility with access to the city right outside your door. Our apartments, nestled in a suburban setting, offer quick access to downtown Humble as well as happening Houston.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
8 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Northlake Manor
6910 Old North Belt Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1143 sqft
Recently renovated units offer hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include swimming pool, optional reserved parking and internet-equipped business center. Located conveniently near Interstate 69.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
$
2 Units Available
Waterchase Apartments
15100 Golden Eagle Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
934 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Beltway 8 and 15 miles from downtown Houston. Clubhouse with lobby, beautiful courtyard, pool and gym on property. All units have large walk-in closets and private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
$
8 Units Available
Humble
Deerbrook Garden
1230 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1125 sqft
Located right on FM 1960 bypass and just minutes from shopping and dining venues, golf courses, museums, and great schools. All units include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee bar on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
