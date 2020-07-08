8414 Pine Shores Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story home in a Cul-De-Sac street with a huge yard. Just remodeled and move in ready! - Beautiful, spacious and just remodeled home in a cul-de-Sac in Pines of Atascocita. Huge lot with a lot of space for outside activities! In the first floor you will find a beautiful Living area with high ceilings, open kitchen with granite countertops, S. Steel appliances, walk in pantry. Formal dining area, breakfast area with breakfast bar, 1/2 bath with granite countertop and a huge utility room. In the second floor features a big Master bedroom with walk in closet, Master bath with double sink, separate tub and shower. all rooms features ceiling fans and the 2nd full bath with a hot tub and granite countertop. Outside you will find a Side uncovered porch under beautiful trees. The backyard has an additional deck special for BBQ's or family reunions. Make your appointment to check out this beautiful property. Room sizes are approximates and to be verified. Text for additional questions



