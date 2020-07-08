All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 8414 Pine Shores Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
8414 Pine Shores Dr
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:25 AM

8414 Pine Shores Dr

8414 Pine Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8414 Pine Shores Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home in a Cul-De-Sac street with a huge yard. Just remodeled and move in ready! - Beautiful, spacious and just remodeled home in a cul-de-Sac in Pines of Atascocita. Huge lot with a lot of space for outside activities! In the first floor you will find a beautiful Living area with high ceilings, open kitchen with granite countertops, S. Steel appliances, walk in pantry. Formal dining area, breakfast area with breakfast bar, 1/2 bath with granite countertop and a huge utility room. In the second floor features a big Master bedroom with walk in closet, Master bath with double sink, separate tub and shower. all rooms features ceiling fans and the 2nd full bath with a hot tub and granite countertop. Outside you will find a Side uncovered porch under beautiful trees. The backyard has an additional deck special for BBQ's or family reunions. Make your appointment to check out this beautiful property. Room sizes are approximates and to be verified. Text for additional questions

(RLNE5067343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 Pine Shores Dr have any available units?
8414 Pine Shores Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 8414 Pine Shores Dr have?
Some of 8414 Pine Shores Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 Pine Shores Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8414 Pine Shores Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 Pine Shores Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8414 Pine Shores Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8414 Pine Shores Dr offer parking?
No, 8414 Pine Shores Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8414 Pine Shores Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 Pine Shores Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 Pine Shores Dr have a pool?
No, 8414 Pine Shores Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8414 Pine Shores Dr have accessible units?
No, 8414 Pine Shores Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 Pine Shores Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8414 Pine Shores Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8414 Pine Shores Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8414 Pine Shores Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch