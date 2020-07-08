Amenities

5354 Deer Timbers Trail, Humble, TX 77346 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Welcome Home! This incredibly remodeled 1,829 square foot 4 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom home sits on a large 8,418 square foot lot in the lovely Atascosita North Community in Humble. Boasting an open and bright floor plan with gorgeous, new wood "vinyl plank" flooring and tile throughout downstairs spacious living areas and kitchen. Stunning upgrades and modern finishes throughout include Fresh Paint, Lush Carpet, and Soaring High Ceilings, New Kitchen Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops and Appliances, New Water Heater and New HVAC Inside and Out! Do not miss your chance to call this wonderfully upgraded home yours... It is sure to exceed your expectations! Listed By: REMAX ADVANTAGE Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3300957 ]