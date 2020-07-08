All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:59 AM

5354 Deer Timbers Trail

5354 Deer Timbers Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5354 Deer Timbers Trail, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5354 Deer Timbers Trail, Humble, TX 77346 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Welcome Home! This incredibly remodeled 1,829 square foot 4 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom home sits on a large 8,418 square foot lot in the lovely Atascosita North Community in Humble. Boasting an open and bright floor plan with gorgeous, new wood "vinyl plank" flooring and tile throughout downstairs spacious living areas and kitchen. Stunning upgrades and modern finishes throughout include Fresh Paint, Lush Carpet, and Soaring High Ceilings, New Kitchen Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops and Appliances, New Water Heater and New HVAC Inside and Out! Do not miss your chance to call this wonderfully upgraded home yours... It is sure to exceed your expectations! Listed By: REMAX ADVANTAGE Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3300957 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5354 Deer Timbers Trail have any available units?
5354 Deer Timbers Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 5354 Deer Timbers Trail have?
Some of 5354 Deer Timbers Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5354 Deer Timbers Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5354 Deer Timbers Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5354 Deer Timbers Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5354 Deer Timbers Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5354 Deer Timbers Trail offer parking?
No, 5354 Deer Timbers Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5354 Deer Timbers Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5354 Deer Timbers Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5354 Deer Timbers Trail have a pool?
No, 5354 Deer Timbers Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5354 Deer Timbers Trail have accessible units?
No, 5354 Deer Timbers Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5354 Deer Timbers Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5354 Deer Timbers Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5354 Deer Timbers Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5354 Deer Timbers Trail has units with air conditioning.

