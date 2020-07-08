4026 Bytrail Court.

Amenities
Beautiful spacious 2 story house in Atascocita Forest has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining, master bedroom downstairs, gameroom upstairs, and kitchen opens to living room. Beautiful laminate wood flooring in all living areas (no carpet). Recently received interior paint update. Huge backyard for relaxing and entertaining. Community features park, playground and swimming pool. Easy access to BW8 and close to Generation Park, IAH, Downtown, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more. Call for a showing today.