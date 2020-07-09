3810 Wells Mark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Large fenced back yard for family fun. Formal dining, large living room with fireplace, big open kitchen with Granite counters, nice backyard with big trees. Nicely landscaped front yard, nice size secondary bedrooms with good closet space, Big Master Bedroom. Walking Distance to Elementary School, short distance to IAH Airport, Shopping. Schedule an appointment to see this one today- it won't last long. Must have good credit. Minimum 24 month lease. 4 Bedroom Voucher. OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT IN THE STATE OF TEXAS.