3810 Wells Mark Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:03 AM

3810 Wells Mark Drive

3810 Wells Mark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Wells Mark Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large fenced back yard for family fun. Formal dining, large living room with fireplace, big open kitchen with Granite counters, nice backyard with big trees. Nicely landscaped front yard, nice size secondary bedrooms with good closet space, Big Master Bedroom. Walking Distance to Elementary School, short distance to IAH Airport, Shopping. Schedule an appointment to see this one today- it won't last long. Must have good credit. Minimum 24 month lease. 4 Bedroom Voucher. OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT IN THE STATE OF TEXAS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Wells Mark Drive have any available units?
3810 Wells Mark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 3810 Wells Mark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Wells Mark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Wells Mark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Wells Mark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 3810 Wells Mark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Wells Mark Drive offers parking.
Does 3810 Wells Mark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Wells Mark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Wells Mark Drive have a pool?
No, 3810 Wells Mark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Wells Mark Drive have accessible units?
No, 3810 Wells Mark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Wells Mark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Wells Mark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 Wells Mark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 Wells Mark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

