Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Beautiful one story in outstanding location-located on double cul de sac street w/entrance to the greenbelt. Huge family room w/double sided, stone faced, gas log fireplace. White kitchen w/tons of cabinets, spacious island and gorgeous bay window looking out to the private backyard. Split floor plan with 2 bedrooms separate from private master bedroom suite. Exceptional Kingwood schools. Short walk to neighborhood pool & waterfront park. Immaculate and available- ASAP!