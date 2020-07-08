All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 20707 Kings Crown Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
20707 Kings Crown Court
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:21 AM

20707 Kings Crown Court

20707 Kings Crown Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20707 Kings Crown Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
hot tub
A meticulously maintained 5 bedroom jewel located in private golf course community. This unique resort style home is located on an oversized lot completed with putting green, large children's play set area, pool with beach front entry, slide, and fire pit overlooking the golf course. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining with endless counter space, granite counters, accent lighting, and high end appliances. The oversized master overlooks the relaxing pool, and his/her sinks, huge walk in closets with built in drawers, and seating area. Home is owned by an EXPERIENCED, HASTLE-FREE landlord who is quick to respond to any details that may arise during the rental process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20707 Kings Crown Court have any available units?
20707 Kings Crown Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20707 Kings Crown Court have?
Some of 20707 Kings Crown Court's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20707 Kings Crown Court currently offering any rent specials?
20707 Kings Crown Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20707 Kings Crown Court pet-friendly?
No, 20707 Kings Crown Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 20707 Kings Crown Court offer parking?
Yes, 20707 Kings Crown Court offers parking.
Does 20707 Kings Crown Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20707 Kings Crown Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20707 Kings Crown Court have a pool?
Yes, 20707 Kings Crown Court has a pool.
Does 20707 Kings Crown Court have accessible units?
No, 20707 Kings Crown Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20707 Kings Crown Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20707 Kings Crown Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20707 Kings Crown Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20707 Kings Crown Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch