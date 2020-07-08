20707 Kings Crown Court

Amenities

putting green granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green hot tub

A meticulously maintained 5 bedroom jewel located in private golf course community. This unique resort style home is located on an oversized lot completed with putting green, large children's play set area, pool with beach front entry, slide, and fire pit overlooking the golf course. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining with endless counter space, granite counters, accent lighting, and high end appliances. The oversized master overlooks the relaxing pool, and his/her sinks, huge walk in closets with built in drawers, and seating area. Home is owned by an EXPERIENCED, HASTLE-FREE landlord who is quick to respond to any details that may arise during the rental process.