All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 19811 Burle Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
19811 Burle Oak Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 11:53 AM

19811 Burle Oak Drive

19811 Burle Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

19811 Burle Oak Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home on a corner lot has been well cared for with recent renovations throughout. On the main floor, the living room with built-ins and fireplace flows with the kitchen with a breakfast nook leading to the patio. All bedrooms are up, including an oversized master bedroom which can accomodate king size bedroom suite. Fenced in yard is oversized. This home is ready to move in and enjoy! ** Please note that a refrigerator does not come with this home. Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19811 Burle Oak Drive have any available units?
19811 Burle Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 19811 Burle Oak Drive have?
Some of 19811 Burle Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19811 Burle Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19811 Burle Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19811 Burle Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19811 Burle Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19811 Burle Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 19811 Burle Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19811 Burle Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19811 Burle Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19811 Burle Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 19811 Burle Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19811 Burle Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 19811 Burle Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19811 Burle Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19811 Burle Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19811 Burle Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19811 Burle Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch