19811 Burle Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely home on a corner lot has been well cared for with recent renovations throughout. On the main floor, the living room with built-ins and fireplace flows with the kitchen with a breakfast nook leading to the patio. All bedrooms are up, including an oversized master bedroom which can accomodate king size bedroom suite. Fenced in yard is oversized. This home is ready to move in and enjoy! ** Please note that a refrigerator does not come with this home. Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.